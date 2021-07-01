Post-pandemic travel recommendations from CVS MinuteClinic

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the pandemic winding down, travel is at an all-time high. Liz Breighner, Nurse Practitioner at CVS’s MinuteClinic joins the show with a few recommendations and things to consider as travel increases. For more information on the many services CVS has to offer, visit the CVS website.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:10:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the pandemic winding down, travel is at an all-time high. Liz Breighner, Nurse Practitioner at CVS’s MinuteClinic joins the show with a few recommendations and things to consider as travel increases. For more information on the many services CVS has to offer, visit the CVS website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.