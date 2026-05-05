Portraits of Hope Gala: An Evening of Redemption, Resilience, and Community Support

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Portraits of Hope Gala, hosted by the Real Life Program, returns on Tuesday, May 20th at the Lakeside Park Club to celebrate powerful stories of transformation and support individuals rebuilding their lives after homelessness, addiction, and incarceration.

This year’s Gala will feature moving stories of redemption, lively entertainment from dueling pianos, delicious food, and both silent and live auctions — all to raise critical funds for the program’s mission.

Virginia This Morning viewers can enjoy $5 off Gala tickets with promo code CBS6 at checkout.