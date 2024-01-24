Pappas Rellenas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this flavor-packed recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, is back on Virginia This Morning to share her Stuffed Potato recipe. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:26:38-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this flavor-packed recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, is back on Virginia This Morning to share her Stuffed Potato recipe. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.