Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Pappas Rellenas

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:26:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this flavor-packed recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, is back on Virginia This Morning to share her Stuffed Potato recipe. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!