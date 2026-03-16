New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Celebrates 30 Years of Ministry

RICHMOND, Va. -- New Deliverance Evangelistic Church is celebrating 30 years of ministry with two special events. Pastor Marcietia S. Glenn reflected on the church’s growth, the emergence of a new generation, and the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the loss of her husband and founding pastor.

The celebration begins with a gala on Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Downtown Marriott. The following day, Sunday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m., the church will host its 30th Anniversary Service at 1701 Turner Road.