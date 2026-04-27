Motivational Monday: Surprise Someone with Kindness

RICHMOND, Va. -- On this Motivational Monday, Andrias White Murdaugh and author-speaker Stacey Hawkins Adams share how small gestures of kindness can make a big impact—especially fitting on Global Pay It Forward Day.

From sending a handwritten thank-you note to surprising someone with a small gift, the conversation highlights thoughtful ways to show gratitude and brighten someone’s day.

Stacey encourages listeners to weave intentional kindness into their daily routines and invites them to subscribe to her Motivational Monday newsletter for weekly inspiration at staceyhawkinsadams.com .

Kindness costs little, yet the return can be immeasurable—for both the giver and the receiver.

