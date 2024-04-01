Motivational Monday: renew commitment to you 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning author and speaker, Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us for another Motivational Monday! This week’s topic is “Renew Commitment to You”. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:40:09-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning author and speaker, Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us for another Motivational Monday! This week’s topic is “Renew Commitment to You”. For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.