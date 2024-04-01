Watch Now
Motivational Monday: renew commitment to you 

Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:40:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning author and speaker, Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us for another Motivational Monday! This week’s topic is “Renew Commitment to You”. For more information, visit her website.

