Mother’s Day tech gift guide: expert’s top picks for 2026

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Americans are expected to spend a record $38 billion on the holiday this year, and tech is one of the fasted-growing gift categories.

Tech life expert Jennifer Jolly stopped by the show to share some of her top picks this year — suggesting something for every mom and every budget. Watch the video above to see her favorites.

Click here for more information about the items on Jennifer’s Mother’s Day tech gift guide.

And click here to visit her site Techish.