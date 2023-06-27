Mosaic Catering & Events’ Summer Picnic Packs 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mosaic Catering and Events offers time saving solutions this summer! Today, Katrina Mazyck, Express Manager stopped by to share more about their Summer Picnic Packs! For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:07:05-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mosaic Catering and Events offers time saving solutions this summer! Today, Katrina Mazyck, Express Manager stopped by to share more about their Summer Picnic Packs! For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.