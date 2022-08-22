RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you ever wanted to know more about the military? Today, Major General Mark T. Simerly and Command Sgt. Major Marco Torres stopped by to share more about the upcoming Meet Your Army celebration at Fort Lee happening Aug. 27th from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 15:03:32-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you ever wanted to know more about the military? Today, Major General Mark T. Simerly and Command Sgt. Major Marco Torres stopped by to share more about the upcoming Meet Your Army celebration at Fort Lee happening Aug. 27th from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.