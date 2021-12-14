Watch
Make strides towards your career in Healthcare with Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant &amp; Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Dec 13, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter semester is quickly approaching but there is still time to enroll at Bryant & Stratton College. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.

Join the Richmond Campus of Bryant & Stratton for their VCU Health Careers Lunch & Learn happening Thursday, December 16th at 12 pm at the Richmond Campus. Winter 2022 classes start on Wednesday, January 12th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

