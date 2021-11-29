Watch
Make strides toward your career in Wellness and Healthcare with Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant &amp; Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter semester is quickly approaching but there is still time to enroll at Bryant & Stratton College. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.

Join the Richmond Campus of Bryant & Stratton for their Health Wellness & Careers in 2022 event happening Saturday, December 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Richmond Campus location.

Winter 2022 classes start on Wednesday, January 12th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

