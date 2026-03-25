Love Your Future Together: Building Financial Literacy and Stronger Relationships

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, we welcomed fitness experts and financial planners, Jennifer Scherer and Jeff Smith to discuss how financial literacy and open communication can strengthen relationships. As co-hosts of the Fitness and Finance radio podcast, they stressed the importance of monthly financial conversations to align goals, address fears, and stay on the same team.
Their advice: make financial planning a bonding experience, approach challenges together, and let “us versus the problem” guide every conversation.
For more information, visit their Youtube page.
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