Lemony Shrimp Kabobs from Robin Crouch 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen!

Rice: 2 cups of cooked rice

2 Tablespoons of melted butter

1 Tablespoon of chopped dill

Mix dill into butter then pour over cooked rice. Stir well.

One pound of shrimp~ raw, peeled, and deveined.

Assorted vegetables cut thinly. I used lemon, zucchini, yellow squash, green pepper and cherry tomatoes.

Thread shrimp and veggies into skewers.

Baste often with marinade as they grill. Grill until done or until the shrimp are no longer translucent. Sprinkle lightly with garlic salt.

Marinade~

1/4 cup of food olive oil

1/8 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 cloves of garlic minced.

1 Tablespoon of freshly chopped dill. Wisk well.

Brush onto shrimp and veggies as they grill.

