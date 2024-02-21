Learn more about the upcoming Tourism workshop with Bryant & Stratton College 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career in tourism? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by along with Tamera Wilkins Harris, Director of Community Relations, Richmond Region Tourism to share more about their upcoming I Am Tourism Workshop happening tomorrow, Thursday, February 22nd at 1pm at the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus.

Spring 2024 Classes start Wednesday, May 1st. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

