Learn more about the special offerings from Bryant & Stratton college in 2024

Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 14:50:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. --Are you interested in furthering your career? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more.

Spring 2024 Classes start Wednesday, May 1st. Join Bryant & Stratton for their Virginia Department of Health Careers Lunch & Learn

Wednesday, February 21st from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. and join them for their After Hour Lunch & Learn 5:30 p.m. to 7p.m. at the Richmond Campus.

For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

