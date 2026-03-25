Learn About Reptiles and More at My Three Chambered Heart Museum

RICHMOND, Va. -- As winter turns to spring in Virginia, reptiles like turtles and snakes become more active — and knowing how to interact with them safely is key. Jake Pugh and intern Rees Eckenrode from the My Three Chambered Heart Reptile Natural History Museum in Gum Spring shared expert tips.

To explore more about reptiles and other fascinating animals, visit the My Three Chambered Heart Reptile Natural History Museum in Gum Spring, VA or go online to mythreechamberedheart.com .