L. Douglas Wilder School honors Senator Mark Warner with Governor’s Medallion

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University has awarded U.S. Senator Mark Warner the prestigious Governor’s Medallion as part of its Excellence in Virginia Government Awards.

The award recognitions will be featured in a televised special on CBS 6 tonight at 7:30 p.m., with an encore airing Sunday, May 3 at 11:35 p.m..

For more information about the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, visit wilder.vcu.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU’S L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

