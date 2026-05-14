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& Juliet — Live at the Altria Theater

& Juliet live at the Altria Theater
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Shakespeare’s classic gets a pop-powered twist.

What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy? & Juliet reimagines the timeless tale, giving her a vibrant, empowering journey of self-discovery — and a soundtrack brimming with chart-topping pop hits from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and more.

& Juliet is live at the Altria Theater through Sunday, May 17th. Don’t miss this dazzling, modern revamp of a literary classic. Tickets available now at broadwayinrichmond.com

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