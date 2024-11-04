JP Jumpers Foundation Giving Tree Launch Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pam Mines and Cassandra Scarborough stopped by to share all the details regarding their JP Jumpers Foundation Giving Tree Campaign and Launch Party happening November 16th at 12 pm at Natalie’s Restaurant. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Pam Mines and Cassandra Scarborough stopped by to share all the details regarding their JP Jumpers Foundation Giving Tree Campaign and Launch Party happening November 16th at 12 pm at Natalie’s Restaurant. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.