Join the 2026 Massey Challenge and support cancer prevention & detection

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Massey Challenge, benefiting VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, is back for its 21st year — raising critical funds and awareness for cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Held in partnership with Sports Backers and the Monument Avenue 10k, this year’s event is already showing to be an overwhelming success. Whether you join as a runner, walker, donor, or volunteer, you’ll be contributing to better health and hope in our community.

Race Day is April 18, 2026, but there’s still time to sign up, join a fundraising team, or make a donation.

For details and registration, visit MasseyChallenge.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MASSEY CALLENGE*}