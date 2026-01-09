Jesse Crosson on the power of second chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- Transforming your life at any stage can be overwhelming, but imagine doing it after spending almost 19 years behind bars. That was Jesse Crosson’s reality. Now, he is using what he learned to help others through his Second Chancer Foundation.

“Accountability really is the path to freedom, and I had to learn that in a very difficult way,” he told our Amy Lacey. “But I hope others can learn that in a way that’s less painful and causes less harm because I want people to be free.”

Click here to learn more about Jesse and the Second Chancer Foundation.