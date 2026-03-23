Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Hosts Special Event in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Services is inviting the community to a free, family-friendly event at Walmart in Midlothian, VA on Monday, March 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Area Manager Jim Huber highlighted the importance of filing taxes early — not only to receive refunds faster, but also to know exactly what you owe, avoid penalties, and protect against identity theft and more. For more details or to connect with their team, visit jacksonhewitt.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACKSON HEWITT*}