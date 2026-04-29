Indulge in Elegance: Melissa Hill’s Biscoff Cookie Butter Dessertini

RICHMOND, Va. --Richmond’s own top baking entrepreneur, Melissa Hill, wowed with her Biscoff Cookie Butter Dessertini — a dessert that’s as elegant as it is portable. Perfect for weddings, corporate gatherings, or any special event, this grab‑and‑go treat layers pure indulgence in a martini glass.

From its caramelized, spiced flavor to its eye‑catching presentation, Melissa’s Dessertini proves that dessert can be both show‑stopping and easy to serve. Look for more of her sweet creations at upcoming events and pop‑ups.

