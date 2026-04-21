Honoring Dr. Wally R. Smith with the Community Enhancement Award

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University recognized Dr. Wally R. Smith, Director of the VCU Adult Sickle Cell Program, with the Community Enhancement Award at the 2026 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards.

His dedication has elevated care for both patients and providers across Virginia, making a lasting impact on public health and community well-being.

Dr. Smith’s recognition was featured during the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards special, airing on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m., with an encore presentation on Sunday, May 3 at 11:35 p.m. on CBS 6.