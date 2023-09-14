RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this flavor-packed recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, is back on Virginia This Morning to share her Honey Harissa Chicken Bowl. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:41:43-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this flavor-packed recipe! Chef Tye of T&R Catering LLC, is back on Virginia This Morning to share her Honey Harissa Chicken Bowl. For more information on Chef Tye, T&R Catering, and food truck visit their website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.