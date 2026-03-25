Honey-Glazed Ham and Easter Offerings from Perry’s Steakhouse

RICHMOND, Va. -- With Easter just around the corner, Virginia This Morning welcomed Chef Grant Hunter from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to demonstrate how to create the perfect honey-glazed ham at home.

Perry’s Easter ham is double-smoked, triple-glazed, and finished in a pecan smoker, offering deep, aromatic flavor. The Easter Sunday menu includes a bone-in spiral ham, whipped potatoes, green beans with brown butter sauce, and a choice of pear salad or carrot ginger soup, with vegetarian and pescatarian options available. To learn more or reserve your Easter meal, visit perryssteakhouse.com .