Historic Garden Week in Virginia Blooms April 18–25

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready to explore some of Virginia’s most beautiful landscapes during Historic Garden Week, the only event of its kind in the nation. This eight-day celebration showcases over 130 properties statewide — from the Shenandoah Valley to the Tidewater — attracting thousands of visitors and raising funds for garden restoration projects and fellowships in gardening and landscaping.

This year’s tours feature breathtaking gardens, historic homes, and special events. Historic Garden Week runs April 18–25, 2026, with locations and events scheduled throughout the state.

For full details and tickets, visit vagardenweek.org — and experience Virginia in full bloom!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

