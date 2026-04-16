Henrico CASA’s 6th Annual Home for Good Event builds awareness and support for children in crisis

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is inviting the community to experience the 6th Annual Home for Good event, running April 10th–26th at Short Pump Town Center and Libby Mill Library.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event features custom-built playhouses created by local builders, each designed to symbolize a safe, happy childhood. Visitors can make a $10 donation to enter a raffle for a chance to win one of the playhouses, with proceeds benefiting Henrico CASA’s mission: ensuring that abused and neglected children have safe, stable homes.

By participating, community members help Henrico CASA continue its advocacy work, providing trained volunteers who guide children through the court system toward safe, permanent homes.