Help Central Virginia Families: Join the 100,000 Meals Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6, Feed More , and Puritan Cleaners are teaming up once again to fight hunger in Central Virginia with the 100,000 Meals campaign — and we need your help to reach our goal by May 9.

You can donate non-perishable food items or make a financial contribution at any of Puritan Cleaners’ 13 locations. On Tuesday, May 7, your impact will double thanks to matching donations for the first 40,000 meals provided by the Scripps Howard Fund and Puritan Cleaners.

Now through May 9th13 Puritan Cleaners Locations — plus online donations$1 = 4 meals

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURTIAN CLEANERS AND 100K MEALS*}

