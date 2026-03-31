Hebron’s 5th Annual Tri-Cities Family Fest Brings Fun, Resources, and Healing to the Community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring break fun comes to the Tri-Cities! Hebron, Virginia Incorporated is hosting its 5th Annual Tri Cities Family Fest on Wednesday, April 3, 2026 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church — and everyone is invited.

This free, family-friendly event transforms the church grounds into a mini amusement park while also offering vital community resources. It’s designed especially for families who may not be able to travel for spring break, ensuring kids still have exciting and memorable experiences.