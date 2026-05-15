Healthy School Meals for All - ensuring every child in Virginia has the nourishment they need to thrive

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association’s Healthy School Meals for All initiative is tackling food insecurity head-on by advocating for legislation to provide every Virginia student healthy school meals at no cost. With one in seven Virginia children living in food-insecure households, these meals can be the healthiest — and sometimes only — food kids receive each day.

Tune in Saturday morning, May 16th at 7:50AM to watch “Start Heart Smart: Breakfast for Better Days,” and learn more about how the American Heart Association is working to support no cost breakfasts in Virginia schools. To learn more about Healthy School Meals for All, visit the American Heart Association’s website linked here.

The American Heart Association is located at 4217 Park Place Court in Glen Allen. For more information, give them a call at (804) 747-8334 or visit heart.org/Virginia. Connect on Facebook and Instagram too!