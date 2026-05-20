Graduation season is here at Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bryant & Stratton College is gearing up for its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 at the Richmond Convention Center, honoring over 200 graduates from a variety of programs—including local campus and online graduates.

The Richmond Chesterfield campus, located at 101 Gateway Center Parkway, Suite 210, North Chesterfield, now features state-of-the-art Sim Labs and modern classrooms to give students cutting-edge learning experiences—especially in healthcare fields. The college’s approach blends technical skills, soft skills, internships, and clinical sites to ensure students seamlessly transition from the classroom to the workforce.Want to explore Bryant & Stratton College? Our Lunch & Learn sessions are a friendly, no-pressure way to meet faculty, tour the campus, and learn about programs.

For more information, call 888-391-7188 or visit bryantstratton.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

