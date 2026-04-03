Get moving at the 2026 Donamatrix Day Fitness Festival in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrity fitness trainer Donamatrix Brooks, a Petersburg native, is bringing his annual Donamatrix Day Fitness Festival back for its 7th year — and this one promises to be bigger than ever. The free community event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Petersburg High School, with a full lineup of workouts, health resources, vendors, and giveaways designed to promote health and wellness for all ages.

Don’t miss this chance to move, connect, and learn from one of the fitness industry’s most passionate trainers — right in his hometown.