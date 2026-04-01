Game Plan Kitchen + Bar serves up their Korean Chicken Wrap for Chesterfield Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Restaurant Week kicks off April 3–12, 2026, and Game Plan Kitchen + Bar in Midlothian is ready to bring some flavor to the celebration! As part of this year’s event, they’re featuring a Korean chicken wrap loaded with grilled chicken, apple-ginger slaw, green onions, pickled red onions, crispy bacon, and Korean barbecue sauce — all wrapped in a warm, pliable tortilla for the perfect bite.

Game Plan is all about good food, good fun, and great community. Beyond the Restaurant Week special, the menu offers hand-breaded chicken tenders, boneless and grilled wings, burgers, and sandwiches.

Stop by Game Plan Kitchen + Bar during Chesterfield Restaurant Week to try their feature dish, enjoy the games, and connect with fellow sports fans. See the full list of participating restaurants at ChesterfieldRestaurantWeek.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

