Flashback Friday: Viral Wedding Dance & Life After

RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2015, Valerie Henning became an internet sensation when her husband orchestrated a surprise groomsmen dance at their wedding. Featuring her brother and friends — who rehearsed for months — the touching performance went viral, racking up 80 million views within three days and attracting attention from national media outlets like The Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.

At the time, Valerie and her husband were dancers with the Richmond Ballet. After the season, they retired, started a family with three children, and moved into new careers. Valerie’s husband is now a senior engineer, while Valerie returned to her alma mater, St. Gertrude, to teach dance.

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