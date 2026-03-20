Flashback Friday: Broadway star Ayana Cymone

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been eight years since Ayana Cymone performed in the Virginia This Morning studio with Dragon Scales, an award-winning student a cappella group at The Appomattox Regional Governor's School.

Since then, Ayana went on to graduate from Carnegie Mellon University and began auditioning, eventually landing her current role on Broadway, playing Sue Anderson in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

On March 31, Ayana will move into a principal role in the production, playing Patty Newby.

We reconnected with the star about her Richmond roots, what she’s been up to since hitting our stage and her advice for other aspiring performers.