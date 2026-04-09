Experience the spectacle of the 2026 Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk

RICHMOND, Va. -- From April 16–19, 2026, the world’s largest international tattoo — the Virginia International Tattoo — returns to the Scope Arena in Norfolk, honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence with unmatched pageantry, music, and cultural celebration.

Pipe Major Ross McCrindle from Scotland and Lead Drummer Andrew Galpin from Canada joined Virginia This Morning to preview the event, sharing their excitement for the annual tradition and gave us a performance preview.

The term tattoo comes from a Dutch phrase meaning “turn off the taps,” historically used as a signal for soldiers to return to barracks — a tradition now transformed into an awe-inspiring display of military music, precision drills, and cultural artistry.