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Experience the culture, cuisine, and dance of Virginia’s annual Serb Fest – May 9th

Virginia's Annual Serb Fest
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 9, 2026, as Virginia’s Serb Fest returns, offering a full day of authentic Serbian culture, food, and entertainment. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 4825 Three Chimneys Road in Louisa, VA — conveniently located halfway between Richmond and Charlottesville.

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