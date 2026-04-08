Exciting Spring and Summer events at The Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester is welcoming the community to enjoy a vibrant lineup of performances, exhibits, and activities this season.

The Perkinson Center is committed to arts equity, ensuring that everyone — regardless of background or ability to pay — can experience the arts. The center invites community support through volunteerism, donations, and attendance.

For tickets, schedules, and ways to get involved, visit perkinsoncenter.org or follow the center on social media.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE PERKINSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS & EDUCATION*}

