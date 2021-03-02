Everywhere you are: off to school

RICHMOND, Va. -- Makenzie is ready to go back to school! We also received a photo from some furry friends tired of the winter weather and a video of Ellie riding her magic carpet. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:38:00-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Makenzie is ready to go back to school! We also received a photo from some furry friends tired of the winter weather and a video of Ellie riding her magic carpet. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.