Everywhere You Are: Congrats to Robert “Bobby BlackHat” Walters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are! We love seeing all the photos and videos our viewers and friends of the show send our way.

Today, we shared the news that friend of the show Robert "Bobby BlackHat" Walters was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Alabama. We also highlighted some sneaky squirrels Phyllis spotted and floral finds captured by Ted.

Now it’s your turn to share! Send your submission through our Facebook or Instagram page and you could see it featured on air.