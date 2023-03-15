Everywhere You Are: Bear is ready for St. Patrick's Day!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Bear is super ready for St. Patrick's Day and Zachary has been catching some Z's! Lastly, Kimberly shared a rainbow throw she's been working on!
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 15:01:30-04
