Empowering Mothers, Transforming Communities: 2026 Victorious Life Givers Legacy Kingdom Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Saturday, May 9, the Enhancement Foundation and Foundations of Love Ministries will host the 2026 Victorious Life Givers Legacy Kingdom Conference, a powerful full-day event dedicated to uplifting and empowering mothers facing immense challenges.

This gathering is more than an event — it’s a movement to equip women with the tools, encouragement, and resources to build stronger lives, better futures, and thriving communities.

May 9th, 2026 | 8:30 AM – 4 PM | Delta Hotel, Richmond, VA