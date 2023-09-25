Watch Now
Elevate your Hospitality Career at Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Sina Hospitality, share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 25, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in a career in hospitality? Bryant & Stratton is hosting an event this week where you can learn more. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Sina Hospitality, share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus. Join them for their VRTLA Teachers Symposium Friday, October 20th from 9am to 2:30pm. For more information from SINA Hospitality, you can give them a call at 804-621-5559 or visit the website, sinahospitality.com/careers.

Winter 2024 Classes start Wednesday, January 10th. The Richmond Campus is located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield.

For more information about these exciting events happening at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

