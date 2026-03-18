Earn Points with Virginia Lottery’s Rewards Program

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Lottery is kicking off a new rewards initiative, giving players up to 100 points instantly when they sign up. Those points can be redeemed for special bonus sweepstakes or to play more games, with every ticket bringing more chances to collect rewards.

Start earning points today by visiting valottery.com/rewards . It’s an easy way to make every play count — and maybe score big in more ways than one.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}