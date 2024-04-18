Donate Life with VCU Health

RICHMOND, Va. -- April is Donate Life month. Dr. Layla Kamal, Transplant Nephrologist at VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center stopped by to share her insight along with Toney Rosado, a living kidney donor. For more information, visit their website. Donors can visit vcuhealthlivingdonor.org or register to be a donor at registerme.org.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 13:47:26-04
