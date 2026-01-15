Debra Johnson's Philly Cheesesteak Bombers 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend of the show, Debra Johnson is the recipe creator behind Dollbaby’s Delish Dish ! Today, she returned to Virginia This Morning to share her Philly Cheesesteak Bombers. For more great recipes, visit her website.

Philly Cheesesteak Bombers

Imagine juicy, tender shaved ribeye steak mixed with savory portobello mushrooms, sweet onions, banana peppers, and gooey mozzarella cheese, all enveloped in a soft pillow roll.

Prep time: 10 MinCook time: 15 MinTotal time: 25 Min

Ingredients

1 lb Shaved ribeye steak

3 Portabella mushrooms

1 large Sweet onion

1/2 cup Banana peppers

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

1 bag of frozen Rolls (store-bought or homemade)

1 Tbsp Olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Begin by adding the sweet onions, cooking until translucent. Next, throw in the portabella mushrooms—cook until they are tender. Finally, stir in the shaved ribeye steak, seasoning with salt,garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper. Sauté until the steak is cooked to your liking. Now, take the thawed out rolls and carefully roll them out with a dusting of flour. Stuff each roll generously with the sautéed ribeye, mushroom, and onion mix. Top off each roll with a gooey layer of mozzarella cheese. Seal each roll and place the seam side down on the lightly spread cooking sheet. Lightly brush each roll with an egg wash (1 beaten egg and a splash of water). Place your stuffed rolls on a baking sheet and bake for about 15-20 minutes, until they turn golden brown and the cheese bubbles wonderfully. The mouthwatering aroma will surely have your guests eagerly anticipating the first bite. Once baked, remove the rolls from the oven and let them cool for a short while. Plate them up and watch as your guests dive into these delectable treats!

Nutrition Facts

Calories

267

Fat

17 g

Sat. Fat

8 g

Carbs

8 g

Fiber

