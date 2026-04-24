Create Chesterfield: Art in Action – April 26 at Rockwood Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County is making history with the unveiling of its first public art mural—and the community is invited to celebrate at Create Chesterfield: Art in Action on Saturday, April 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rockwood Park.

Visitors can enjoy live music, a hands-on Create Tent for kids and families, and booths from five local high schools featuring live art demonstrations in a variety of mediums. Professional artists will also be on site to share their work and inspire the next generation of creatives.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26

Time: 1 – 4 p.m.

Location: Rockwood Park, Chesterfield County, VA

Cost: Free and open to the public

Celebrate local talent, experience exciting art in action, and be part of a milestone moment for Chesterfield’s creative community. Click here for more information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

