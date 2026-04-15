Cool the City: Expanding Richmond’s Tree Canopy to Reduce Heat Disparities

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond neighborhoods experience temperatures up to 16 degrees hotter than others due to a lack of shade trees — a disparity the Cool the City campaign is working to change.

Led by Southside Releaf and supported by Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, Groundwork RVA, and the City of Richmond’s Office of Sustainability, Parks and Recreation, and DPW, the initiative focuses on reducing extreme heat, improving community health, and lowering energy costs through strategic tree planting.

Richmond Tree Plan Pop-Up – April 18 at the Science Museum of Virginia’s Earth Day CelebrationFeaturing a tree giveaway (200 trees planned), on-site planting services, and volunteer opportunities.