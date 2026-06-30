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Citizens Bank & Trust Company – Personalized Banking Rooted in Community

Citizens Bank & Trust Company
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Citizens Bank & Trust Company continues to stand out through its commitment to personalized service, local decision-making, and strong community relationships. As a true community bank, Citizens Bank & Trust Company combines modern digital banking tools with the personal touch of local bankers who know their customers and communities.

For more information on Citizens Bank & Trust Company give them a call at 800-550-1873 or visit the website, cbtva.com.

(*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY*}

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